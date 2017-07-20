There really are California Alpaca Farms! We offer a wide variety of quality alpacas for sale on our Northern California Alpaca Ranch. As a California Alpaca Breeder, we proudly breed, own and sell quality alpacas in Solano County CA. Our Alpaca Ranch is located just north of San Francisco Bay Area, between Winters and Vacaville, CA along Hwy 505, five miles from I-80. We specialize in Huacaya Alpacas in a wondrous variety of colors; Offering Black, Gray, Mahogany, Fawn and of course, White.



Our California Alpacas come from some of best Bloodlines, originating from Peru, Bolivia and Chile. We currently have over 40 alpacas at the Ranch, approximately half are ours and half belong to other breeders. Yes, we agist (board) Alpacas for others who have chosen to invest in Alpacas, but don't currently have suitable property.

Please checkout our website! We hope you enjoy it, but better yet, call and schedule a visit, so we don't miss you! We love to sit and talk Alpacas, with other breeders and especially those who are looking into joining the wonderful World of Alpacas.